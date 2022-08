திருப்பதி ஏழுமலையான் தினமும் எத்தனை நகைகள் அணிகிறார்? அவருக்கு பிடித்த நைவேத்தியம் என்ன தெரியுமா?

English Summary

Tirumala Tirupati Elumalayan temple secrets: (திருமலை திருப்பதி ஏழுமலையான் கோவில் ரகசியங்கள்)It is said that if you go to Tirupati and have darshan of the seven mountain lion, you will surely have a turning point in your life. This is the magnificent shrine of Thirumal, the most prominent deity of Kali Yuga. Let's know about the special features of Etummalayan today on Saturday.