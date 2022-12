உலகின் மிகப்பெரிய பைரவர்.. கோலாகலமாய் நடக்கப்போகும் மகா கும்பாபிஷேகம்..பக்தர்களுக்கு அழைப்பு

English Summary

The administrator of Swarna Bhairava Peedam Trust has said that the Maha Kumbabhishekam ceremony of the world's largest Bhairava temple is planned to be held in March 2023. It is believed that participating in a Kumbabhishekam removes the sins of three generations. Unlike in any other temple Kumbabhishekam so far, it is unique that in our temple people have the opportunity to participate as a part of the abhishekam and not just as a spectator.