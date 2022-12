சனிதோஷம் நீக்கும் குபேர வீர ஆஞ்சநேயர்..விரதமிருந்து ராம நாமம் எழுதினால் நினைத்தது நிறைவேறும்

English Summary

Hanuman Jayanthi Sri Rama namam mahimai: It is said that wherever the name of Rama is heard, Anjanai son Hanuman, the son of Vayu, is present. By worshiping Guber Veera Anjaneya, the conqueror of Lord Saturn, on Hanuman Jayanti day, one can get protection from Sanitoshas. It is believed that on the day of Hanuman Jayanti, if you chant the name of Rama, if you write the name of Rama, the desired thing will come true.