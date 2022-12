அனுமன் ஜெயந்தி கோலாகலம்..100008 வடை மாலையில் ஜொலித்த நாமக்கல் ஆஞ்சநேயர்..பக்தர்கள் தரிசனம்

English Summary

Hanuman Jayanti was celebrated in Namakkal Anjaneyar Temple. 1,00,008 vada garlands were offered to the giant Anjaneya for special worship. On the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti, many devotees waited in long queues from early morning to have darshan of Sami. A large number of devotees participated in the special abhisheka service held at the Sucheenthram Thanumalayanswami temple.