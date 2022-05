உங்கள் வீட்டில் உள்ள கெட்ட சக்தியை விரட்ட இந்த ஒரு பழம் போதும்... இப்படி செய்து பாருங்கள்

English Summary

Lemon fruit benefits: (எலுமிச்சம்பழத்தில் இவ்வளவு சக்தி இருக்கா)When this lemon fruit is given in the temple its power is strengthened as good power. According to astrologers and healing experts, all these things often happen due to the presence of negative energy. At home, lemon can be used to repel negative energy and increase positive energy in the workplace.