தலைவிதியை மாற்றும் கால பைரவர்..சனி தோஷம் நீங்க எந்த ராசிக்காரர்கள் எப்படி வணங்க வேண்டும்

English Summary

Kala Bhairava Ashtami 2022: Pray to Lord Kala Bhairava for Success Many successful people in life owe their accomplishments to being at the right place at the right time. Navagrahas and 12 Rasis are buried in Kala Bhairava's body, so if you worship him with devotion, the troubles of your enemies will be removed. Debt problems will end.