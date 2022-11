கடன் பிரச்சினை தீர.. பயம் அகல.. பைரவருக்கு 12 ராசிக்காரர்களும் இப்படி விளக்கேற்றுங்கள்

English Summary

One should light a lamp and worship Lord Bhairav ​​for erasing poverty and increasing wealth. Worshiping 11 lamps on Ashtami day will get rid of debt problem. The fear of enemies will disappear. Worshiping Bhairav ​​with incense and fragrant flowers will remove debt problems. From Aries to Pisces all 12 zodiac signs can see on which day Kala Bhairava should be lit and worshiped.