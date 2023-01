போகி நாளில் மறந்தும் இந்த தவறுகளை செய்யாதீர்கள்..மகாலட்சுமியின் கோபம் அதிகமாகிவிடுமாம்!

English Summary

Bhogi festival celebrated on Tomorrow all over Tamil Nadu. On that day, the house will be cleaned by removing unnecessary items from the garbage accumulated in the house. The philosophy in this is that not only the house but the evil thoughts and wrong thoughts in the mind should be removed. Let's learn about the mythological stories and the philosophy behind the construction of Bhogi on the day when Bogi is celebrated. Don't forget to make some mistakes on bogey day. Even an unknowing mistake can make Mahalakshmi angry.