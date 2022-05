அரசாளும் யோகம் யாருக்கு இருக்கு? ஜாதகத்தில் இந்த அம்சங்கள் இருந்தால் கோடீஸ்வர யோகம் வீடு தேடி வரும்

English Summary

Astrology yogam for Kodeeswarar: (கோடீஸ்வரனாக்கும் ஜாதக யோகங்கள்)For those who want to be emperor, president, or prime minister, there must be certain systems in the birth horoscope. You can try for royal position by knowing what yogas are in your horoscope. There are many yogas such as Kajakesari Yoga and Chakravarti Yoga. Let's see what kind of yoga will seek the royal position.