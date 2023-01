சபரிமலை ஐயப்பன் கோவில் அரவணை பாயாசத்தில் தரம் குறைந்த ஏலக்காய்..ஆய்வில் அம்பலம்

English Summary

Investigation has revealed that substandard cardamom was used in Aravani Payasam given to devotees at Sabarimala Ayyappan Temple. Cardamom in Aravani Payasam has been found to contain more than the permissible level of pesticides. According to the Kerala High Court order, the food laboratory in Thiruvananthapuram used cardamom with more pesticides than allowed in Aravani payasam.