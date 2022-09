பாட்டில் குற்றம்..நக்கீரருடன் வாதம்..தருமிக்கு பொற்கிழி அளித்த மதுரை சொக்கநாதர் திருவிளையாடல்

English Summary

Madurai Meenakshi amman temple Avani Moola festival Yesterday thiruvilaiyadal puranam Tharumiku porkili kudutha padalam. Avani Moola festival, the decorated presiding deities of Meenakshi Sundareswarar temple.During the festival, a total of 12 Tiruvilayadals stories centring around various events in the lives of Lord Shiva’s devotees Were performed.