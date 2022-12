சபரிமலையில் நாளை மண்டலபூஜை..தங்க அங்கியில் இன்று ஜொலிக்கப்போகும் ஐயப்பன்..குவியும் பக்தர்கள்

English Summary

Sabarimala Mandala Poojai Tomorrow: A large number of devotees are thronging Sabarimala ahead of Mandala Pooja to be held at Ayyappan Temple tomorrow. Golden robe procession is coming to sannithanam today. In the evening, a special welcome will be given by the Travancore Devasam Board. Ayyappan will be dressed in a 450 Sawaran gold robe and a special Deeparathan will be held.