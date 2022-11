புண்ணிய நதிகள் நீராடும் காவிரி துலா கட்டம்..காவிரி கடை முழுக்கு கோலாகலம்..இன்று முடவன் முழுக்கு

English Summary

The holy dip in the Cauvery on the last day of the month of Aippasi is called "Kadai Mugam/Kadai Pulukku" and the holy dip that is done on the first day of the month of Karthikai is called "Mudavan Mulukku". Accordingly, today, on the first day of the month of Karthikai, a holy bath was held in Mudavan.