இயற்கை அதிசயம்..தீராத நோய் தீர்க்கும் பழனி தண்டாயுதபாணி.. நீதிபதிகள் கூறிய ஆச்சரிய தகவல்கள்

English Summary

The glory of the almighty Siddhas is the main reason why the Navabhashana Palaniyandavar Vigraha, created thousands of years ago by Agathiya's disciple Boghar Siddha, is still intact in the mountain temple. The High Court has mentioned that Milk, Panchamirtham and theertha anointed to Dandayuthapani is a medicine that cures diseases.