பழனியில் குடமுழுக்கு..விநாயகர்.. இடும்பன்..கடம்பன் கோவில் கோபுரங்களுக்கு நாளை புனிதநீரால் அபிஷேகம்

English Summary

Velvi pujas have started in Yagashalas in view of the Kumbabisegam to be held on the 27th of Tamil Lord Muruga. Tomorrow, holy water will be poured on the towers of Palani Pathavinayagar, Chhetrapala, 5 peacock statues in Giriiveethi Vinayagar shrines, Idumban, Kadamban, Agasthiyar and all the sub-shrines on the steps.