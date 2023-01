பழனி முருகன் கோவில் கும்பாபிஷேகம்..குலுக்கல் மூலம் 2000 பேர் தேர்வு..மூலவர் தரிசனம் 27 வரை ரத்து

English Summary

Palani Murugan Temple Kumbabhishekam work has started in full swing along with Yagasala Puja. Dandayuthapani Swamy Temple shines in the lamplight decoration. It is reported that only 6000 devotees will be allowed to witness the Kumbabhishekam to be held on January 27. 2000 devotees who have applied online have been selected through lottery.