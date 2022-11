உங்க வீட்டில் இந்த ஒரு பொருள் இருக்கா..லட்சுமி கடாட்சம் வீடு தேடி வரும்..குபேரன் அருள் கிடைக்கும்!

English Summary

Panavaravu athikarikka parikaram: Gubera yogam How to increase money flow in home Many people want to increase their income. They are also thinking about what they should do to have uninterrupted income. In one way or another, there will be a hindrance in the flow of money. If we get the grace of Mother Mahalakshmi, money will come to us without any hindrance in one way or another. Let's see what can be done to get the grace of Kubera.