பந்தளத்தில் இருந்து சபரிமலை நோக்கி புறப்படும் திருவாபரணம்..கூடவே வரும் கருடன்..மெய்சிலிர்க்கும்

English Summary

Sabarimala Ayappan Thiruvabharanam Procession from today Pandalam to Sabarimala. Makaravilakku Poojai will celebrates on 14thJanuary 2023.On the evening of January 14th, the Makaravilakku Pooja is scheduled to take place till 12 noon. It has been informed that they will be allowed to go.