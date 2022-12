சபரிமலை மண்டல பூஜை..தங்க அங்கியில் ஐயப்பனை தரிசிக்க அலைமோதும் பக்தர்கள்..குவியும் வருமானம்

English Summary

Sabarimala Ayyappan temple Mandala Pooja today. In view of Mandal Puja being held today, Sabarimala Ayyappan was dressed in a Thanga Angi and a special Deeparathan was held. The Devasam Board has reported that it has received an income of 223 crore rupees from the devotees who came to Sabarimala.