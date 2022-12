சபரிமலை ஐயப்பனை தரிசிக்க குவியும் பக்தர்கள்..கொட்டும் வருவாய்..எத்தனை கோடி தெரியுமா?

English Summary

Just 2 weeks left for the famous Mandal Puja at the Sabarimala Ayyappan temple. Due to this, devotees have been gathering uncontrollably at Sabarimala for the past few days. Today 1.20 lakh devotees had darshan of Sami in a single day. In the last 24 days, Rs 125 crore has been earned through offerings paid by the devotees who came to Sabarimala and sale of blankets.