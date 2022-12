கற்பூர ஆழியில் ஜொலித்த சபரிமலை சன்னிதானம்..மேல் சாந்தி இல்லாமல் நடக்கப்போகும் ஐயப்பன் மண்டல பூஜை

English Summary

As Mandal Puja in Ayyappan Temple is about to start on 27th, Karpoora Azhi Bhavani came yesterday in Sabarimala Sannithanam. Thanga Angi procession to be worn by Ayyappan on the Mandala Pooja day begins today. This year Mandala Pooja will be held without the participation of Mela Shanti.