50 வருடங்களாக.. கையை மேலே தூக்கியபடி.. நினைத்தே பார்க்க முடியாத கடும் தவம்.. யார் இந்த அமர் பாரதி?

English Summary

It is unlikely that everyone knows about 'Amar Bharati' who has been praying to God without lowering his hand for the past 50 years. If we can hold our hand up for ten minutes, it will start to hurt to the point of death. 50 consecutive years to be like this? Can you imagine? Currently, there is widespread talk about him and another preacher like him who has been praying to God without lowering his hand for the past 10 years.