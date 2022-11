சபரிமலையில் குவியும் பக்தர்கள்.. அதிர வைத்த டிரம்ஸ் சிவமணி..பம்பையில் குளிக்க கட்டுப்பாடுகள்

English Summary

Devotees said that the incessant music of Shivamani rocked the Sabarimala throngs of devotees till Sannithanam. Devotees also said that Sivamani's music echoed throughout Sabarimala. Devotees have booked till 2037 for Sabarimala Padipuja. It is also reported that a fee of Rs.40 thousand has been fixed for Udayastamana Puja.