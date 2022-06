பத்து வித பாவங்களைப் போக்கும் பாபஹரதசமி..கங்கையில் புனித நீராடினால் என்னென்ன நன்மைகள்

English Summary

Spiritual news in tamil: (கங்கா தசமி பற்றி ஆன்மீக செய்திகள்) Suklapatta Dasami in the month of Vaikasi is celebrated today as Babahara Dasami and Ganga Dasara. It is said that bathing in the Ganges on this day will remove the ten kinds of sins we have committed. Today, tens of thousands of people take a holy bath in the Ganges to mark the Ganga Dasami.