வீடு போர்க்களமா இருக்கா?...அமைதிப்பூங்காவாக மாற இதை மறக்காம செய்யுங்க!

English Summary

Remedies for Peaceful life: (சண்டை சச்சரவு நீங்க பரிகாரம்) There is always fighting and noise inside some people's house. Mother Mahalakshmi's grace will be available only in a house full of hope, peace and serenity that Mother Mahalakshmi will not come into a house that hears quarrels and rot. Wealth will increase. You may see there are some remedies for family quarrels.