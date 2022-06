கஷ்டங்களில் சிக்கியவர்களுக்கு கை கொடுக்கும் தீபம்.. இதை ஏற்றினால் வறுமை நீங்கும்

English Summary

Oomathankai deepam Parikaram: ( வறுமை நீக்கும் ஊமத்தங்காய் தீபம் பரிகாரம்)If there are some difficulties in our home or mind we need to do some remedies to get rid of those difficulties. That way our difficulties will disappear. There is one simple solution. Lighting a Oomathankai deepam for Lord Shiva will bring about miraculous changes. Those who are languishing in poverty will get the upper hand if they light this lamp on 9th Tuesday or 9th Friday.