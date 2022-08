வீட்டில் இந்த பரிகாரம் செய்தால் பணம் மட்டுமல்ல..புகழும் செல்வாக்கும் உங்களை தேடி வரும்!

English Summary

Spiritual remedies for getting wealth and prosperity in Tamil:( பணம், புகழ், செல்வம், செல்வாக்கு அதிகம் சேர ஆன்மீக பரிகாரங்கள்) This makes it easy for wealth and prosperity to enter the house. Everyone wants a life full of fame, wealth and influence. A few have only money and no fame or influence. So they will spend a lot of money for fame. In order to gain wealth and influence and gain fame, some remedies must be made.