ஆண்டாள் சூடி கொடுத்த மாலை அணிந்து அருள்பாலிக்கும் மலையப்பசுவாமி.. திருப்பதி கருடசேவை சுவாரஸ்யங்கள்

English Summary

Tirupati Ezhumalayan Temple fifth day of the Brahmorsavam Malayappaswamy is going to get up in the Garuda Vahana sevai wearing the garland given by Srivilliputhur Andal Sudi. A large number of devotees are expected to visit Tirupati as the Garudavagana Seva is scheduled to take place on Puratasi Saturday. As lakhs of devotees come for darshan, Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam has imposed various restrictions on those coming in vehicles.