தை அமாவாசை..முன்னோர்களை வழியனுப்புவோம்..புனித நீராடி தர்ப்பணம் அளித்தால் தடைகள் நீங்கும்!

English Summary

It is a tradition that on the day of Thai Amavasi, lakhs of people across the country bathe in sacred water bodies and worship our deceased ancestors by giving didi and offering Tharpanam. A large number of people are preparing to offer pitru Tharpanam at holy places including Rameswaram, Kanyakumari, Kodiyakarai. Thai amavasai day one should give Tharpanam to one's ancestors and donate clothes and food to the poor and needy.