தை அமாவாசை நாளில் வானத்தில் உதித்த பவுர்ணமி..பட்டருக்கு காட்சி அளித்த திருக்கடையூர் அபிராமி

English Summary

A holy play of Annai Abiramai for her devotee Abirami Bhattar Shown Full Moon on New Moon day. Thai Amavasai this year on 21st January 2023. Thai Amavasai day Tiurvilayadal on Tirukadaiyur Abirami. Abirami Pattar began singing song, and God Abrami gave dharsan. New moon day turns to Full moon day.