பார்புகழும் பழனியில் திருக்கல்யாணம்..இன்று தைப்பூச தேரோட்டம்..முருகனை காண குவியும் பக்தர்கள்

English Summary

Lord Muruga, the Tamil god, resides on Palani Hill as Palani Dandayuthapani. In view of the Thaipusa festival, the Thirukalyanam of Muthukumaraswamy Valli Deivanai Thirukalyanam was held yesterday, and the chariot race is going to be held today. Human heads can be seen everywhere as devotees have gathered from many parts of Tamil Nadu.