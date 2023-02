தைப்பூசம்.. வடலூரில் ஜோதி தரிசனம்..அருட் பெருஞ்சோதி தனிப் பெருங்கருணை - சிலிர்த்த பக்தர்கள்

English Summary

Thaipusam Jyoti Darshan ceremony is being held today at Vadalur Samarasa Suddha Sanmarka Satyagnana Sabha, founded by Vallalar. Tens of thousands of devotees who had darshan of Vallalar, who appeared in the form of a light at 6 am today, chanted Aruperunjothi Thaniperunkarunai and worshiped.