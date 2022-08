தங்கம் வீட்டில் தங்க..அடகு வைத்த நகையை விரைவில் மீட்க இதை அவசியம் செய்யுங்கள்!

English Summary

Thangam veetil Thanga aanmeega parikaram: (தங்க நகை வீட்டில் தங்க ஆன்மீக பரிகாரம்) Everyone loves to wear gold jewelry. It is believed that wearing gold jewelry will increase the social status and increase the value and respect in the society and relatives. There is some spiritual remedy to get more gold jewelry in the house and return the pawned jewelry easily.