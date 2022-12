திருவண்ணாமலை தீபம்..11 நாட்கள் மலை மீது ஒளிர்ந்த ஜோதி.. மை வடிவில் வீடு தேடி வரும் பிரசாதம்

English Summary

Deepam festival has concluded in Tiruvannamalai. After 11 days of burning the lamp on the hilltop, the Maha Dipa cauldron was taken down and taken to the Arunachaleswarar Temple. On the day of Mai Arudra darshan, the ink in Dipa Koprai will be displayed on Nataraja's forehead as ink. The Lord is coming to find a home for the devotees in the form of ink.