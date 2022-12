நினைத்தாலே முக்தி தரும் திருவண்ணாமலை..என்னென்ன சிறப்புகள்..வாழ்நாளில் ஒருமுறை தரிசியுங்கள்

English Summary

The meaning of Annamalai is annalula means approach. Anna means unapproachable. The name Annamalai is derived from the mountain of fire that Brahma and Vishnu could not touch. At this time of the Karthika Deepa festival, many devotees of Shiva have written well about the merits of Tiruvannamalai on their Facebook page. We have compiled some of them for you.