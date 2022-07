பிரம்மோற்சவத்திற்கு தயாராகும் திருப்பதி ஏழுமலையான் கோவில்..இலவச தரிசனத்தில் மட்டுமே பக்தர்கள் அனுமதி

English Summary

Tirupathi annual brahmotsavam: (திருப்பதி ஏழுமலையான் கோவில் பிரம்மோற்சவம்) The annual brahmotsavam festival will be held from 27th September 2022 to 5th October 2022 at Tirupathi Ezhumalayan temple. As lakhs of devotees will participate, only devotees who come for free darshan will be allowed, it has been informed.