வைகுண்ட ஏகாதசி..திருப்பதியில் ஜன.2ல் சொர்க்கவாசல் திறப்பு..ரூ.300 தரிசன டிக்கெட் இன்று ரிலீஸ்

English Summary

On the occasion of Vaikunda Ekadasi on 2nd January in Tirupati Elumalayan Temple. Sorgavasal Tiruapu Dharisanam ticket From January 2nd to 11th, 2.50 lakh tickets for 10 days will be released online From Today at 9 am to allow 25 thousand devotees to have darshan daily at Rs.300 online darshan tickets.