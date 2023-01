திருப்பதி சொர்க்கவாசல் திறப்பு..விண்ணை எட்டிய கோவிந்தா முழக்கம்..தங்க ரதத்தில் மலையப்பசுவாமி உலா

English Summary

On the eve of Vaikunta Ekadasi, the Tirumala Tirupati Elumalayan Temple shines like a Bhoologa Vaikuntam. Malayapaswamy Sridevi and Bhudevi sametha at the golden chariot as Bhudevi Samethar. In 2022 alone, the devotees who came to have darshan of the seven mountain elephants have donated 1,441.34 crore rupees in money.