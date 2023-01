நம்மாழ்வாருக்கு மோட்சம் அளித்த நம்பெருமாள்..ஸ்ரீரங்கம் ரங்கநாதர் கோவிலில் வைகுண்ட ஏகாதசி நிறைவு

English Summary

Namperumal granted moksha to Nammazhwar and made him surrender at his feet at Ranganathar temple in Srirangam. Tens of thousands of devotees had darshan of the blessed Namperumal, waiting for the authorities. With this, this year's Vaikunda Ekadasi festival has come to an end. More than 20 lakh devotees had darshan of Sami during the 21-day Vaikunda Ekadasi festival at Srirangam.