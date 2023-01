ஏ கோபி எவ்வளவு தைரியம் இருந்தா?அரங்கத்தில் கேள்வி கேட்டு அசிங்கப்படுத்திய பெண்..மிரண்டு போன கோபிநாத்

English Summary

Small screen actors are going to participate in Neeya Naana show which is being aired on Vijay TV this week. The promo of Neeya Naana show where actors of 90s serials and 2k serial actors are participating is now out. In this week's Neeya Naana show promo, many netizens are talking about Gopinath getting scared after seeing a question asked by a serial actress to Gopinath.