சேட்டையை பார்த்தீங்களா..சிவகார்த்திகேயன் ரூபத்தில் சிம்பு, தனுஷை இப்படி கலாய்க்குறாங்களே..!!

English Summary

The memes are making the viewers laugh as Sivakarthikeyan casts Dhanush as Jagame Tantram Suruli and Simbu as Ventu Tananthu Kadu Muthu.Sivakarthikeyan's successful film Don. In this film, Sivakarthikeyan played the role of Don, a mass student in a college. With this, memes like Sivakarthikeyan saying to Simbu and Dhanush, "Do you all want to become a don.. Mumbai, London, go.. I'll just go to college.." are spreading rapidly on the internet, making you laugh when you see them.