விஜய் டிவி சீரியல் நடிகையின் பிறந்தநாளுக்கு இன்ப அதிர்ச்சிகொடுத்த விஜய் சேதுபதி.. வியப்பில் ரசிகர்கள்

English Summary

Vijay Sethupathi has gone to her home for the birthday of the heroine of the serial "Thendral vanthu ennai thodum" which is airing on Vijay TV. Pavithra, who is an ardent fan of Vijay Sethupathi, has been given a pleasant surprise by her friend Vijay Sethupathi on her birthday. Pavitra is unable to answer when she sees Vijay Sethupathi in person. Now that video is being shared by many people on social media.