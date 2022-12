ஜுரத்துக்காக ஹாஸ்பிடலுக்கு போயி கணவரின் உயிரை”.. எதிர்நீச்சல் பட்டம்மாள் நிஜ வாழ்க்கை வேதனை

English Summary

Bombay Gnanam, who is playing the character of Battammal in Sun TV's Ethirneechal serial, has spoken movingly about the atrocities that happened to her in the hospital at the time of her husband's death.Bombay Gnanam, who is a celebrity, sympathized and gave many advices to the fans that if this happened in his life, he should say it in the life of common people.