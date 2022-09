பிக் பாஸ் போக வேண்டாம் என்று தடுத்த கமலின் தோழி..மீறிய சுரேஷ் சக்கரவர்த்தி.. கடைசியில் செய்த சாதனை

English Summary

Suresh Chakravarty has said that Kamal's close friend and party administrator Sripriya, who hosts Bigg Boss, asked him not to participate in Bigg Boss, and despite that, his close friend and actress Ramya Krishnan forced him to participate.Suresh Chakravarty expressed his happiness that till now he has entered the Bigg Boss house five times and no other contestant has achieved this feat.