தாலியை கழட்டிட்டு நடிக்கணும்னா என்னால் முடியாது.. பளீரென பேசிய சன் டிவி சீரியல் நடிகை..!

English Summary

Fans are sharing the video of Vidya, who is playing the character of Meena in the serial Abhiyum naanum on Sun TV.He has said that there is no character who will do whatever he wants for acting and especially that he will not take off the thali around his neck.It was given to her first by her husband. So he has said that if he asked me to take it off and act, he would say that there is no need for such a project.