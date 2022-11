வீட்டை விட்டு வெளியேறிய இனியா.. கோபி எடுத்த முடிவால்..மாறிப்போன கதை.. எதிர்பார்க்காத முடிவு

English Summary

In the Baakkiyalakshmi serial aired on Vijay TV, Iniya is thrown out of the house by Ishwari for not telling her about what happened at school.Everyone in Paakkiyalakshmi's house is shocked by Gopi's decision to throw Iniya out of the house.There are many twists and turns due to Iniya's re-entering the house and Gopi's problems.