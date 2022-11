ராதிகாவின் கேரக்டரை பார்த்து அதிர்ச்சியான இனியா.. இந்த நிலைமை தேவையா கோபி? எதிர்பாராத திருப்பம்

English Summary

Baakkiyalakshmi Serial November 18nd Episode (பாக்கியலட்சுமி சீரியல் நவம்பர் 18ஆம் தேதி எபிசோட்):In Baakkiyalakshmi serial, Iniya is angry at home and comes to Radhika's house with Gopi. Gopi, who was already struggling to talk to Radhika in private with Mayu, is now more troubled by Inya's actions. Radhika, insulted by Inia, buys him clothes and treats him well. Seeing this, Iniya is confused.