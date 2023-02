எழில் எடுத்த எதிர்பாராத முடிவு.. நிச்சயதார்த்த மேடையில் அசிங்கப்பட்ட கோபி.. அமிர்தாவின் முடிவு?

English Summary

Baakkiyalakshmi Serial February 3nd Episode: In Baakkiyalakshmi Serial, Amritha comes to Ezhil's house and hears the neighbors saying that they have gone to the house to get engaged as there is no one there. Baakkiya finally asks Ezhil if she agrees to this marriage and Ezhil says that I agree wholeheartedly. Gopi asks Radhika to come and stand by him.