மாலை மாற்றும் போது எழில் செய்த செயல்.. அமிர்தாவை திட்டி அவமானப்படுத்தும் ஈஸ்வரி..கடைசியில் ட்விஸ்ட்!

English Summary

Baakkiyalakshmi Serial February 4nd Episode: In Baakkiyalakshmi serial Gopi changes plates along with Baakkiya on the engagement stage. Seeing this, Radhika is furious.Amritha comes to the hall to look for Ezhil and is shocked to see Ezhil standing there for the groom.Ishwari is shocked to see Amritha and takes Amritha alone and scolds her.