கோபியின் ஒரு மாத கெடு.. வில்லியாக மாறிய ஈஸ்வரி.. வெளிச்சத்துக்கு வந்த செழியன் உண்மை முகம்

English Summary

The whole family is shocked to hear that Gopi is going to sell his house in Baakkiyalakshmi serial.Gopi says that if he wants to buy his house, he will pay a month's rent for it and he needs 70 lakhs.Ezgil accepts Gobi's challenge.Baakkiya blames Iswari for Gopi's mistakes and questions Iswari in support of him.